'Protector of the Idea of India': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Tributes from across the political spectrum flooded in after CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. Leading the condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described Yechury as a "friend" and "protector of the Idea of India," reflecting on their long discussions and expressing deep sorrow.

Public Homage to comrade Sitaram Yechury



CPI(M) Headquarters, AK Gopalan Bhavan, New Delhi.

September 14, 2024

11.00 AM - 3.00 PM. pic.twitter.com/bmYihIEMR6 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 12, 2024

Gandhi extended heartfelt sympathies to Yechury’s family, friends, and followers during this time of grief. "I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend.



A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country.



I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/6GUuWdmHFj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2024

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP, said he was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Yechury. Gogoi said the CPIM leader was a distinguished parliamentarian, his contribution to nation-building will always be remembered. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and well wishers during this difficult time."

Sitaram Yechury passed away following prolonged illness. He was 72. Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support. The veteran leader died at 3.05 pm.

Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha Chief Minister, also paid his tribute to Yechuri. "The eloquent, erudite and affable leader will be sorely missed during debates on issues of national importance. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and followers in the hour of grief. #OmShanti," Patnaik said.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury after prolonged illness. The eloquent, erudite and affable leader will be sorely missed during debates on issues of national importance. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family,… pic.twitter.com/bMzheJqJAj — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 12, 2024

The CPI(M) had said in a statement on Tuesday that Yechuri was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, Delhi. Yechury was admitted to the hospital on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.