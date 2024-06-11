Protests erupt outside Atishi Marlena's residence, women demand Rs 1,000 promised by CM Kejriwal

A group of women protested outside Delhi minister Atishi Marlena's residence over Rs 1,000 promise made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Lok Sabha elections. A woman said that Kejriwal had promised before the election that every sister would be given one thousand rupees, which has not been fulfilled. "This protest is being held on this issue," the woman said while speaking to news agency IANS.

Reacting to this, BJP's Amit Malviya said that it is the same story everywhere. "The few seats I.N.D.I Alliance has won, from UP to Maharashtra, are all based on lies and deceit," he said in a tweet.

It is the same story every where. The few seats I.N.D.I Alliance has won, from UP to Maharashtra, are all based on lies and deceit. The Opposition promised cash payouts to unsuspecting voters, mostly women, from poor and marginalised backgrounds, and secured their vote… The… https://t.co/siO8GIGEdR — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) June 11, 2024

Malviya said the Opposition promised cash payouts to unsuspecting voters, mostly women, from poor and marginalised backgrounds, and secured their vote… The chickens are now coming home to roost.

Earlier this month, after the Lok Sabha results were declared, women were seen outside the Congress party's office in Lucknow. They demanded Rs 8,000 cash as was promised by the Congress in its guarantee card.

The AAP and Congress, both part of the INDIA bloc, had promised cash payouts if they were elected to power at the Centre. Both parties together contested all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, but could not win any seat.