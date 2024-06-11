Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan eyes Deputy CM, Nara Lokesh wishes to work within TDP: Sources

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take oath as the Andhra Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time on June 12 (Wednesday). Ahead of Naidu's oath taking ceremony, the TDP's allies seem to have their checklists ready.

Pawan Kalyan is eyeing the deputy CM portfolio as well as 5 posts for Jana Sena Party in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, India Today reported citing sources. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also likely to get 2 cabinet posts in the state government.

Related Articles

Sources further mentioned that Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is hesitant to take a ministerial berth in the Cabinet at present and wants to work in the Cabinet. In the 25-seat state cabinet, TDP is eyeing 20 seats, 3+1 seats for Jana Sena Party and 2 seats for the BJP.

Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Andhra Pradesh CM on Wednesday morning near the Kesarapalli IT Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited for the ceremony, as per TDP national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain.

Some of the Central ministers may also attend Naidu's swearing-in ceremony, news agency PTI reported. The Chief Minister-designate also attended the NDA's parliamentary party meeting on Friday.

He backed PM Modi for the latter's dedicated efforts that changed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh. He further mentioned that PM Modi has not taken any rest in the three months of campaigning. "PM Modi started the campaign and ended with the same spirit which helped the NDA to get this verdict," Naidu said.

The TDP, along with the Jana Sena and the BJP, forged a blockbuster alliance for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly polls. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TDP bagged 16 seats, Jana Sena 2 and the BJP 3 out of the 25 seats contested. In Assembly polls, the TDP won 135 seats, Jana Sena bagged 21 and the BJP got 8 seats.

(With India Today, PTI inputs)