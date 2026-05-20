'Proud moment for all of us': Parle thanks Modi for taking 'Melody' to global stage

Parle Products on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he gifted Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, triggering fresh buzz around the viral “Melodi” wordplay associated with the two leaders.

“Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking Parle Melody to the global stage,” the company said in a social media post. “A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders.”

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The post came after Meloni shared a video on social media thanking Modi for the gift during his visit to Italy.

In the video, Meloni said, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee -- Melody.” “Thank you for the gift,” the caption read.

Modi, who appeared alongside Meloni in the clip uploaded on Wednesday, burst into laughter as the Italian leader playfully revived the “Melodi” phrase - a blend of Modi and Meloni’s names that first went viral during COP28 in Dubai in 2023.

“Good friends at COP28,” Meloni had posted earlier alongside a photograph with Modi using the hashtag “Melodi”.

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Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday on the final leg of his five-nation visit covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. He is visiting Italy at Meloni’s invitation to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, clean energy and technology.

The viral moment has also sparked expectations of stronger demand for Melody toffees globally.

In an interaction with Business Today after the brand went viral, Parle Vice President Mayank Shah said, “We expect the growth to accelerate. It's a brand that's growing very well, and we would further see acceleration in growth.”

“It's the largest toffee brand of India, so the kind of growth that you would be seeing would be huge,” Shah added.

He said the rise in demand could come from across global markets as Melody is already available in nearly 100 countries. “Since morning, we have been getting suggestions like, 'Why don't you call it the national toffee brand or national toffee of India?'” Shah said.