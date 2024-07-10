Pune IAS probationary officer transferred following misuse of power allegations

Probationary IAS officer Dr Pooja Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim by the Maharashtra government in light of complaints regarding the alleged misuse of power. Dr Khedkar will now assume the role of the supernumerary assistant collector in Washim district as per the official order prompted by a letter from Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase to the Chief Secretary.

The transfer decision comes after Dr Khedkar attracted controversy for reportedly seeking unauthorised privileges, such as using a private Audi car equipped with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate and displaying a 'Maharashtra government' board on her personal vehicle.

Additionally, she made a series of demands that went against the protocol for probation officers, including an official car with a VIP number plate, accommodations, an official chamber with a staff, and a constable.

Despite regulations stipulating that trainees are not entitled to such amenities and must first be appointed as gazetted officers, Dr Khedkar's actions extended further.

She reportedly occupied the ante-chamber of an additional collector in his absence and replaced furniture without prior authorisation, taking steps to establish her authority by displaying her name on a board in the office.

Moreover, she instructed a revenue assistant to provide various items like letterhead, a visiting card, a paperweight, a nameplate, a royal seal, and an intercom - all in her name.

Allegedly, Dr Khedkar's retired administrative officer father exerted pressure on the District Collector's office to meet his daughter's demands and warned officials of potential repercussions.

Dr Khedkar, who achieved a rank of 841 in the UPSC exam, now faces the transfer and reassignment to Washim as she continues her probationary period as a supernumerary assistant collector.