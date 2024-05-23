Pune Porsche accident: 17-year-old spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at pub before crash that claimed two

The Pune teenager who rammed his Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two IT professionals in their 20s, reportedly spent ₹48,000 in 90 minutes at a pub before crashing his car.

The teen and his friends first visited Cosie, a pub, where the 17-year-old spent ₹48,000 and then moved to Blak after Cosie stopped serving them. Police claim to have obtained the ₹48,000 bill from Cosie, which includes the cost of the liquor served to the teenager and his friends.

Five people including the teen's builder father have been arrested in the case. Four others include proprietors and executives of the two pubs that served liquor to the minor.

Boy in remand home

The Juvenile Justice Board modified its order and sent the minor to a remand home till June 5. The boy's lawyer said this has been done keeping in mind that there may be a threat to his life because of public anger. There was outrage after the Board had granted bail to the boy within 15 hours of the accident, asking him to write an essay on road accidents.

Apart from a personal bond, a surety and a 300-word essay on road safety, the boy was asked to visit the regional transport office, study all rules and regulations, and give a presentation.

He was also asked to undergo de-addiction counselling for alcohol consumption and consult psychiatrists.

The accident took place around 2.15 am, when the teenager, who had been drinking with his friends to celebrate his Class 12 results, knocked down the two IT professionals in the Kalyani Nagar.

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta died on the spot.

Porsche had Rs 1,738 pending

At 17 years and 8 months old, the teenager was four months short of the legal age for driving. The legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25 years. The permanent registration of the Porsche was pending since March due to non-payment of Rs 1,758 fees by the owner.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI that the Porsche car was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and from there it was sent to Maharashtra on a temporary registration. "When it was produced at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), it was found that a certain registration fee was not paid and the owner was asked to pay the amount for completion of the procedure. However, the vehicle was not brought to the RTO for the completion of the registration process after that," he said.

According to officials, road tax is exempted for electric vehicles registered in Maharashtra, and hence for the registration of this Porsche Taycan model, the registration fees that were applicable were only Rs 1,758 with the break-up of Rs 1,500 hypothecation fees, Rs 200 smart card RC fees and Rs 58 postal charges. The officials said that as per their records, the vehicle had a valid temporary registration certificate issued by Karnataka with a validity of six months from March to September 2024.