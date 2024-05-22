Pune Porsche accident case: Minor accused bullied my son, claims NCP MLA's wife

Sonali Tanpure, wife of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA and former Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure, claimed on Wednesday that the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche accident case, along with his friends, bullied her son in the past. She claimed that their son was a classmate of the same 17-year-old boy who killed two people while speeding his father's Porsche on May 20.

Tanpure mentioned that after the horrific car accident in Pune's Kalyaninagar claimed two lives, she was reminded of "those things once again." "The boy in the related incident was studying in the same class with my son. At that time, my son suffered a lot from some of them. I had complained about these children to their parents," she mentioned in her post in Marathi on X.

She further said in her post that she eventually had to change her son's school due to constant bullying he faced at the hands of the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche accident case.

"But there was no response. Finally, he had to change his school due to the trouble of these children. The bad effect of those events is still on his mind," she said. She also said that had the parents of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche accident taken notice of their son's bad behavioral tendencies in time, such a terrible crime could have been prevented.

कल्याणीनगर येथील कार ॲक्सीडेंट नंतर पुन्हा एकदा त्या गोष्टी आठवल्या...



संबंधित घटनेतील मुलगा हा माझ्या मुलासोबत एकाच वर्गात शिकत होता. त्यावेळी त्यापैकी काही मुलांकडून माझ्या मुलाला खूप त्रास झाला होता. या मुलांची तक्रार मी त्यांच्या पालकांकडे केली होती. — Sonali Tanpure (@TanpureSonali) May 21, 2024

She also sought justice for the two software engineers- Ashwini Koshta and Anish Awadhiya-- who were killed after a speeding Porsche collided with their motorcycle. While Ashwini lost her life on the spot, Anish succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to a hospital.

"In an accident that day, an educated young woman was an innocent victim. Their families were devastated. These families should get justice," Tanpure said towards the end of her post.

Prajakt Tanpure, Ramdas Athawale on Pune Porsche accident

Moreover, her husband and Rahuri MLA Prajakt Tanpure said the incident by a spoilt rich brat cut short the lives of two young victims who came to Pune from a small town to fulfill their dreams.

He also pointed out how not only the boy and his family but also the entire system, including the home department, government and police are equally responsible for this incident.

"The authorities are committing the sin of destabilising the social order by supporting the influential big people. It's only because of the alert people present there and the pressure built by the citizens and the media that is leading to some effective action now," Prajakt Tanpure said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that action should also be taken against Pune Police in the Porsche accident case.

Speaking exclusively to India Today TV, Athawale said that the Maharashtra government is not supporting anyone and the probe into the case is currently as well. "It is not right to run bars throughout the night. There should be an investigation against the bars as well," Athawale further noted.

Devendra Fadnavis gives update on Pune Porsche accident case

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the Pune Police has taken every possible action in the case and there has been an attempt to politicise the case by the Opposition. He added that the police have appealed for a review before the Juvenile Justice Board.

"We have been surprised by the Juvenile Justice Board's decision on the Pune incident. But the police did not stop at that. Police have appealed against the decision and under the cognisance of the higher court, a review petition has been filed before the Juvenile Justice Board," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He furthermore mentioned that those who served alcohol to the underage child and the father who gave him the car have been arrested.