Pune Porsche Accident: Mother of accused minor arrested in the case

The mother of the teen involved in the Porsche accident in Pune was detained on Saturday for assisting him change his blood sample after the incident, according to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

His father and grandfather had previously already been taken into custody, making this the fourth arrest from the minor's family. The arrest comes after the Pune Police informed a local court that the teenage driver's blood samples had allegedly been switched for a woman's, and the juvenile driver was arrested.

Two physicians from Sassoon Hospital were detained by the Pune Police on suspicion of tampering with the minor's blood sample.

“After the accident, the (Yerawada) police station had sent the juvenile, his two friends who were with him in the car and (family) driver to Sassoon General Hospital for giving blood samples. Of these samples, the juvenile's blood sample was swapped. Their (other three samples') results also came nil (no traces of alcohol were found)," a police officer had told PTI.

In the early hours of May 19, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, two software engineers named Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta lost their lives when a Porsche driven by a suspected intoxicated child collided with their two-wheeler.

Vishal Agarwal, a real estate entrepreneur, is the teenager's father. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) first granted him bail, requiring him to write a 300-word essay, a move which was widely condemned and even infuriated the public.