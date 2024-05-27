scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Pune Porsche accident: Technical inspection conducted by Porsche after fatal crash in Yerwada

Feedback

Pune Porsche accident: Technical inspection conducted by Porsche after fatal crash in Yerwada

Earlier, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said the car was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and from there it was sent to Maharashtra on a temporary registration.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The permanent registration of the vehicle had been pending since March due to the non-payment of Rs 1,758 fees by the owner, transport officials had said. The permanent registration of the vehicle had been pending since March due to the non-payment of Rs 1,758 fees by the owner, transport officials had said.

A team of representatives from Porsche reached the Yerwada police station on May 27 to conduct a technical inspection of the luxury car involved in the crash that killed two IT professionals.

The electric luxury sports sedan — Porsche Taycan — was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident, in which the two IT professionals were killed in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19. Police had seized the car after the accident.

Related Articles

"A team of representatives from Porsche is conducting a technical inspection of the vehicle along with officials from the regional transport office," Sanjiv Bhor, Regional Transport Officer, said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said the car was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and from there it was sent to Maharashtra on a temporary registration.

The permanent registration of the vehicle had been pending since March due to the non-payment of Rs 1,758 fees by the owner, transport officials had said.

The teenager involved in the crash was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager's father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident.

Published on: May 27, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement