Pune Porsche accident: Top cop denies accused given pizza in custody, family claims driver was behind the wheel

Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday denied accusations that the 17-year-old minor accused in the Porsche accident case was served pizzas and burgers while in custody. Kumar said that a strict action would be taken if any officer was found to have helped the accused.

The Pune top cop also said that their probe has not revealed anything about the accused being fed pizza or given preferential treatment. "No facts have come to light in connection with these allegations. The police have been strict since the incident came to light. If any police officer has helped the accused in any way, we will take action after investigation," the top cop said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded that the Pune top cop be dismissed and claimed that the juvenile accused was served pizza and burger at the police station after his detention.

Raut also accused an MLA from Ajit Pawar-led NCP of being present at the Yervada police station and helping the accused and asked who might be helping the minor. He further said that people of Pune will be compelled to take to the streets.

