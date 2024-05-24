Pune Porsche accident: Top cop denies accused given pizza in custody, family claims driver was behind the wheel

Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday denied accusations that the 17-year-old minor accused in the Porsche accident case was served pizzas and burgers while in custody. Kumar said that a strict action would be taken if any officer was found to have helped the accused.
The Pune top cop also said that their probe has not revealed anything about the accused being fed pizza or given preferential treatment. "No facts have come to light in connection with these allegations. The police have been strict since the incident came to light. If any police officer has helped the accused in any way, we will take action after investigation," the top cop said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded that the Pune top cop be dismissed and claimed that the juvenile accused was served pizza and burger at the police station after his detention.
Raut also accused an MLA from Ajit Pawar-led NCP of being present at the Yervada police station and helping the accused and asked who might be helping the minor. He further said that people of Pune will be compelled to take to the streets.
Pune Porsche crash updates: Top 10 points to know
- The police will also likely investigate the potential lapses in protocol after the accident, including preferential treatment for the 17-year-old accused, who is the son of a real estate developer.
- A senior police official is likely to question officers and staff at the police station in Yervada where the complaint was filed first.
- The allegations against the officers include downplaying the nature of the crime in the initial write-ups and delaying a medical examination.
- Meanwhile, the accused minor spent Rs 69,000 at the two pubs he visited hours before he allegedly rammed his speeding Porsche into a bike on May 19.
- The teen and his friends consumed liquor worth Rs 48,000 at Cozy Bar. After Cosie Bar stopped serving them, they went to BlaK Marriott Club and spent Rs 21,000.
- The accused minor's family has claimed that their driver was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The minor's two friends, who were with him at the time of the accident, have backed this claim.
- The police on Thursday questioned the accused's grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal as the Porsche was registered in the name of the real estate firm owned by the Agarwals.
- Sources within the CBI told India Today that Agarwal was facing trial in a shootout case for allegedly paying gangster and D-gang member Chhota Rajan.
- The accident led to the deaths of two young IT professionals-- Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Ashwini died on the spot whereas Aneesh succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was admitted to a hospital.
- The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Thursday cancelled the bail given to the accused. The minor has been sent to an observation home till June 5. The accused minor was granted bail by the JJB on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company.