Pune Porsche accident: Two doctors held for 'switching' blood sample of 17-year-old accused in the case

Two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune have been arrested for 'manipulating' the blood samples of the 17-year-old involved in the Porsche accident that claimed the lives of two techies on May 19.

The juvenile was sent to the hospital around 9 am on May 19, but his blood samples were reportedly collected at 11 pm. The arrests came after it was found that the blood samples of the minor were switched with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

An India Today report claimed the the Forensic Science Laboratory report showed no alcohol in the first sample, raising suspicions.

A second blood report revealed alcohol in the minor's system, and DNA tests confirmed the samples were from two different individuals, leading investigators to suspect that the doctors at the government hospital had tampered with the evidence to protect the accused juvenile, the report further added.

The Pune crime branch is currently interrogating the two doctors about their alleged role in tampering with the crucial evidence.

The Pune Porsche crash case has been marred by controversy since the beginning, with allegations of preferential treatment and underworld connections surrounding the accused's family.

The minor, who was allegedly driving the Porsche under the influence of alcohol, was initially granted bail but was later remanded to an observation home until June 5 following public outcry. His father, a real estate developer, and grandfather have also been arrested in connection with the case, with allegations of attempting to bribe and threaten the family's driver to take blame for the accident.

Two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, were killed when the speeding Porsche, hit their bike. The families of the victims have demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe and trial, citing concerns over the handling of the case.

