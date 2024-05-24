Pune Porsche accident: Teen says driver was behind the wheels, friends back claim in fresh twist to case

The 17-year-old boy, who was involved in the Pune Porsche accident that claimed two lives, has said his driver was behind the wheel when the crash happened. The minor’s two friends, who were with him at the time of the accident, have also backed his version.

The family driver in an earlier statement had claimed that he was driving the Porsche when the accident happened. Vishal Agarwal, the teen's realtor father, has also said that it was the driver employed by him who was driving the car.

A day before, a Pune court cancelled the bail granted to him and ordered him to be sent to a juvenile centre.

The driver will be reportedly questioned by the police again. The Pune crime branch are also questioning Surendra Agarwal, the grandfather of the boy, in connection with the case. The police are questioning him to know more about his son and grandson, and conversations he had with them on the day of the accident to dig deeper into the case.

The case took another twist after police also decided to investigate potential lapses in protocol in the hours following the incident, including charges of "preferential treatment" for the 17-year-old. Officers and staff at the police station in Yerwada will be questioned, a report claimed. The allegations include delaying a medical examination, which should have been done immediately to establish the boy's blood alcohol level.

An opposition politician claimed the boy was handled cautiously and was even given pizzas and burgers while in custody. There was outrage after the Juvenile Board gave the boy bail within 15 hours on conditions as two bonds of ₹ 7,500 each and writing a 300-word essay on road accidents. That order was revised and the boy was sent to a remand home till June 5.