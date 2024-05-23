Pune car crash: Teen’s routine at juvenile home includes 1 hour TV, 2 hours play time

The boy involved in the Pune crash has been sent to the Children Observation Centre for 14 days where he will have to adhere to a structured routine that aims to provide discipline and stability. The 17-year-old minor will start his day at 8 am. Throughout the day he will attend a prayer session and classes. He will have to take part in sports activities and will be permitted 2 hours of play time and 1 hour of TV.

Below is a detailed look at the Pune minor's routine at juvenile centre for 14 days:

Morning: The day starts around 8 am for the minor and other inmates

Breakfast: The breakfast is served by 10 am. The morning meal typically includes nutritious items like poha, upma, eggs, and milk

Prayer and classes: The minor will join others in a prayer session at 11 am. After this, all inmates will head for the language classes, focusing on educational development

Lunch: Lunch is served at 12:30 pm. Afterward, inmates are allowed to rest in their dormitories until 4 PM

Evening snack and TV time: Evening snack is provided at 4 pm. From 4 to 5 pm, inmates are permitted to watch TV

Play time: From 5 pm to 7 pm, the inmates are alloted a two-hour playtime during which they can engage in sports such as football and volleyball

Dinner: Dinner is served at 7 pm and mostly consists of vegetables, chapati, and rice

End of day: At 8 pm, inmates return to their dormitories to conclude the day.

The minor has been sent to the juvenile centre with a focus on his rehabilitation as he was involved in a car accident in Pune that killed two people on Sunday. The teenager had consumed alcohol at one bar and then moved on to another during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Two engineers- Aneesh Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Koshta lost their lives in the car accident. While Ashwini died on the spot, Aneesh died after he was shifted to a city hospital.

Vishal Agarwal, the father of the minor, has also been arrested by the police in connection with the case. Agarwal is a real estate developer and had tried to mislead cops and evade arrest but was caught on Tuesday.