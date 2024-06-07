Pune Porsche accident: Teen’s father, grandfather booked in suicide abetment case 

The father and grandfather of the teenager involved in the May 19 Porsche car crash in Pune were booked in a separate case related to abetment of suicide of a businessman’s son in the city.

Police said a complaint in this regard was registered by a man, D S Kature, who runs a construction business in Pune, alleging that his son committed suicide in January this year over harassment for being unable to pay the loan on time.

“During investigation, the role of the juvenile’s father (a builder), grandfather and three others cropped up in the suicide case. We have now added sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC to the case,” an officer.

The juvenile’s grandfather is currently in judicial custody for alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver. The 17-year-old boy’s father, real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, and his mother are currently in police custody for tampering with the juvenile’s blood samples.

The teen’s grandfather on June 6 approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief from “wrongful detention and false implication” in the case related to kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver.

The petition stated that investigating authorities on mere allegations and based on a complaint submitted after inordinate delay of five days, filed the case without following due procedure mandated under section 42A of the CrPC against the 77-year-old senior citizen (juvenile’s grandfather).

The plea termed the complaint by the driver ‘concocted and bogus’ in regard to alleged abduction and wrongful confinement. It sought direction to police from the HC for immediate release of the petitioner, and strict action against cops.

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board, on June 6, extended the remand of the 17-year-old till June 12. The minor, arrested in the Porsche car crash, was remanded to an observation home for juveniles on May 22, and his remand ended on Wednesday (June 5).

In the early hours of May 19, in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, two software engineers named Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta lost their lives when a Porsche driven by the suspected intoxicated teen collided with their two-wheeler.

Vishal Agarwal, a real estate entrepreneur, is the teenager’s father. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) first granted him bail, requiring him to write a 300-word essay, a move which was widely condemned and even infuriated the public.