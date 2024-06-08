Pune Porsche car crash: Luxury resort owned by juvenile’s family demolished

The Satara district administration in Maharashtra demolished multiple structures within a luxury resort owned by the family of the juvenile involved in the Pune Porsche car crash case. The resort in Mahabaleshwar was sealed last week due to lacking proper permits. Reports indicate it was built over land previously occupied by a club, but legal issues arose regarding its development.

On Saturday, authorities used a bulldozer to demolish most of the resort buildings marked as unauthorized by the Collectorate office.

The incident involving the juvenile occurred on May 19, where he allegedly drove a Porsche car at high speed while intoxicated, leading to a fatal crash with a bike, resulting in the deaths of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

The case gained national attention due to alleged efforts to secure leniency for the juvenile. Currently, the juvenile is in a Yerawada observation home, while his parents and grandfather, implicated in related cases, are in jail.