Pune Porsche accident case: Teen's father reportedly called forensic doctor 14 times for changing blood samples

In a major development in investigating a high-profile Porsche accident case in Pune, Dr Ajay Taware, the head of the state-run Sassoon Hospital's forensic medicine department, has come under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in manipulating blood samples related to the case.

According to reports, Dr Taware had frequent phone conversations with Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused in the Porsche accident, raising suspicions of potential collusion. Agarwal has reportedly called Taware 14 times to follow up on the blood samples.

The Pune police suspected that the calls between Dr Taware and Agarwal were orchestrated to discuss the "change of blood sample," particularly when samples were being collected for testing. It is alleged that the minor's blood samples, taken after the fatal accident on May 19, were disposed of by Dr Taware and his associates at the hospital and replaced with samples from an unrelated individual that did not show any traces of alcohol.

The incident, which claimed the lives of two IT experts when a speeding Porsche driven by a 17-year-old teenager struck their motorbike, attracted a lot of attention from the public. The blood report from the case is seen as important evidence because the adolescent was allegedly in two pubs prior to the event, according to the authorities.

Let's take a look at the sequence of events that were involved in the changing of the blood sample:

- Blood sample from the minor accused in the Pune Porsche accident was taken to Sassoon General Hospital on May 19 at 11 am.

- Vishal Agarwal, the teenager's father, contacted Dr Ajay Taware.

- Dr Ajay Taware instructed Dr Shrihari Halnor to switch the samples, sending a different person's blood sample to the forensic lab.

- Doctors at Sassoon General Hospital reported that the minor accused had not consumed alcohol.

- Another blood sample was taken from the juvenile accused by police for DNA testing at a different government hospital.

- The second blood sample matched both the minor accused and the father.

- The blood sample from Sassoon General Hospital did not match the accused.

- During police interrogation, the doctor admitted to switching the blood sample.

- Pune Police suspect that a lab technician or attendant assisted the three arrested individuals.

Authorities moved quickly once the phone conversations between Dr Taware and Vishal Agarwal were made public. In connection with the case, they detained Dr Taware, Dr Shrihari Halnor, the hospital's chief medical officer, and Atul Ghatkamble, a staff member. There was more reason for suspicion in the continuing inquiry when records pertaining to earlier incidents involving Dr Taware were found during a search of his home.

According to reports, the authorities are investigating any monetary rewards the Agarwal family could have given Dr Taware. In addition, reports from hospital staff members suggest that Dr Taware previously gave orders for staff members to bring alcohol to the hospital, casting doubt on his behaviour and methods there.

A three-person committee has been allocated the responsibility of investigating the suspected manipulation of the young driver's blood samples while the inquiry is ongoing. They recently met with police officers engaged in the matter and made an inquiry visit to Sassoon General Hospital.