Pune Porsche crash accused drove Porsche, was drunk when accident took place: Friend tells police

A friend of the minor accused in the horrific Pune Porsche accident admitted that the teen was driving the luxury car at the time of the incident. He added that the 17-year-old was also inebriated when the accident took place, India Today reported citing sources within the Pune Police.
The statement of the juvenile accused's friend was recorded at the Pune Crime Branch office after some six hours of questioning, as per the sources. Other friends of the minor accused said in their statements earlier that the teen was in fact driving the car and not anyone else.
The statement confirms the Pune Police's version of events as earlier, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said in a press conference that an attempt was made to show that the minor was not driving the Porsche at the time of the crash. There was an attempt to suggest that Agarwal family's driver Gangaram was involved in the crash.
In his statement to the police, Gangaram also said that he was the one behind the wheel and not the teen. The minor's grandfather Surendra Agarwal has been accused of threatening the family driver.
Pune Porsche crash: Top developments in the case so far
- Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has demanded a CBI probe into the crash. Patole also demanded that Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should step down from his post.
- He also claimed that the son of an MLA was involved in the Pune Porsche crash. The Maharashtra Congress chief also accused the MLA of allegedly using his influence to cover up the matter.
- The minor's grandfather is accused of forcing the family driver to give statements to the police suggesting that he was driving the Porsche at the time of the accident.
- The grandfather and father of the accused teen have been placed under police detention until May 31, a Pune court said on Tuesday. The two were charged under IPC sections 368 (illegally concealing information) and 365 (kidnapping with purpose to covertly and wrongfully imprison a person).
- Meanwhile, two doctors of the Sassoon Hospital in Pune-- Head of Forensic Medicine department Dr Ajay Taware and chief medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor as well as staffer Atul Ghatkamble-- have been arrested by the police and are in custody till May 30.
- The Pune Police accused the doctors of throwing away the blood samples of the juvenile accused into a dustbin and replaced with other person's samples which did not have any traces of alcohol.
- Two young IT professionals-- Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta-- lost their lives due to the accident. While Ashwini died on the spot, Aneesh succumbed to his injuries soon after being admitted to a city hospital.
- He was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) merely 15 hours after the incident.
- The JJB requested the teenager to write an essay about road safety and car accidents as one of his conditions for bail.
- After much condemnation, the JJB sent the minor accused in the case to an observation home till June 5.