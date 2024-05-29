Pune Porsche crash accused drove Porsche, was drunk when accident took place: Friend tells police

A friend of the minor accused in the horrific Pune Porsche accident admitted that the teen was driving the luxury car at the time of the incident. He added that the 17-year-old was also inebriated when the accident took place, India Today reported citing sources within the Pune Police.

Related Articles

The statement of the juvenile accused's friend was recorded at the Pune Crime Branch office after some six hours of questioning, as per the sources. Other friends of the minor accused said in their statements earlier that the teen was in fact driving the car and not anyone else.

The statement confirms the Pune Police's version of events as earlier, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said in a press conference that an attempt was made to show that the minor was not driving the Porsche at the time of the crash. There was an attempt to suggest that Agarwal family's driver Gangaram was involved in the crash.

In his statement to the police, Gangaram also said that he was the one behind the wheel and not the teen. The minor's grandfather Surendra Agarwal has been accused of threatening the family driver.

Pune Porsche crash: Top developments in the case so far