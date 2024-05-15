Punjab Elections 2024: EC accepts Amritpal Singh's nomination from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

The Election Commission (EC) has accepted the nomination form of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, filed his nomination as an independent candidate on May 10.

Related Articles

Punjab: The nomination form of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh, to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat has been accepted.



He is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail, Assam. Voting in Punjab will be held on June 1 pic.twitter.com/qdkjJG6H0Y — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2024

The Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it made arrangements for the radical preacher to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha election. The state government's reply came on a petition filed by Singh, who is in prison on charges under the National Security Act. In his plea, Singh had sought a temporary release for seven days to file his nomination papers or alternatively.

Amritpal, who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23 last year following an over a month-long manhunt. The Khalistan sympathiser had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23 Ajnala incident last year in which Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of his aides.

Amritpal and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Voting in Punjab will be held on June 1

(With inputs from PTI)