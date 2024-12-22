'74% growth on Day 17': Baahubali 2 toppled, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 becomes India’s highest-grossing film ever

It’s the third week since Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theaters, and the box office juggernaut shows no signs of slowing. The Allu Arjun-starrer has rewritten history, becoming India’s highest-grossing film with a domestic total surpassing Baahubali 2's ₹1,031 crore and reaching an estimated ₹1,048 crore.

Globally, it is now the fastest film to cross ₹1,500 crore, achieving this milestone in record time. The movie has also set a benchmark in the Hindi belt, earning ₹652.9 crore, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing giants like Pathaan and Jawan.

Related Articles

Additionally, it boasts the biggest third Saturday collection and the highest-ever 17th-day box office numbers, cementing its position as one of the most successful Indian films of all time.

On Saturday, the film recorded a 74% jump from Friday, earning ₹25-28 crore across all languages. The Hindi belt led the charge with ₹20 crore, bringing its cumulative total to ₹652.9 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹4.35 crore, taking its tally to ₹302.35 crore. Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions contributed ₹0.55 crore, ₹0.08 crore, and ₹0.02 crore, respectively, showcasing its pan-Indian appeal. With a domestic total of ₹1,029.9 crore and a worldwide haul of ₹1,435.3 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule is not just a movie—it’s a phenomenon reshaping box office history. Allu Arjun’s reign isn’t over—this blockbuster is here to rule.

However, the film’s triumph has been overshadowed by a tragic incident that occurred on December 4 during a screening in Hyderabad. A stampede-like situation at Sandhya Theatre led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son critically injured. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accused Allu Arjun of defying police instructions and engaging in a roadshow outside the theater, which allegedly incited the crowd. The actor refuted these allegations in a press conference, stating he followed police directives and denied organizing any roadshow.

Despite the actor’s defense, the incident sparked outrage, with Reddy criticizing Arjun’s actions, alleging he refused to leave the venue even after the crowd grew uncontrollable. The police reportedly had to intervene and forcibly escort him out of the theater. The situation worsened as accusations surfaced regarding his private security pushing fans, which purportedly led to the stampede.

The controversy escalated as the Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun interim bail following his arrest on December 13. Criticism from political figures and public discontent has fueled debates about celebrity accountability, with Reddy condemning film personalities for supporting Arjun without showing empathy toward the victim's family.

Meanwhile, the injured boy is reportedly stable, with medical updates indicating progress in his recovery. The government announced ₹25 lakh compensation for the victim’s family and pledged to cover the boy’s medical expenses.