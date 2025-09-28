'Put Smart TVs, use GST cuts': Ashneer Grover slams hotels for outdated guest room tech

Ashneer Grover, former co-founder of BharatPe, took to social media on Sunday to call out India's hotel chains for outdated in-room entertainment systems, urging them to invest in modern technology that aligns with guest expectations and recent tax reforms.

"Hotel chains in India – kind request and humble feedback – simply upgrade and put 55" Smart LED TVs in all your rooms," Grover wrote on Sunday. "Will cost ₹30K / room (~2 days room rate). Utilise the GST rate cuts. No one uses your outdated slow TVs with your hotel softwares, menus, spa descriptions, 2 remotes and irritating set top boxes."

Hotel chains in India - kind request and humble feedback - simply upgrade and put 55” Smart LED TVs in all your rooms. Will cost ₹30K / room (~ 2 days room rate). Utilise the GST rate cuts.



No one uses your outdated slow TVs with your hotel softwares, menus, spa descriptions, 2… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 27, 2025

Grover's post follows the recent simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure by the GST Council, which collapsed the previous four-tier system into a more streamlined two-slab regime of 5% and 18%. As part of this overhaul, televisions and air-conditioners—formerly taxed at 28%—now fall under the 18% slab.

Several users echoed Grover's sentiment, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction with the technology standards in even high-end hotel properties. Ishwar Singh, a consulting sales leader, added: "This is the problem with all old hotel chains. Add Leela, ITC, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, etc. in the list as well. You’ll only see the latest tech and better internet if they open a new property, but upgrade to the existing is really slow. At least get a good one in suites."

Sahil Garg, another social media user, commented on the operational inefficiencies: "And lest we miss out – the unique medley of remotes out of sight and mounted at some of the most weird places. And most of the TV channels will be unsubscribed – I'm talking about 5-star hotels."

Under the new GST structure, the government has not only reduced taxes on goods such as TVs and ACs but also simplified registration and return filing, made refunds faster, and lowered compliance costs—measures aimed at easing business operations, especially for MSMEs and service providers like hotels.

