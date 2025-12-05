Putin-Modi Summit: India, Russia unveil Vision 2030, deepen energy & security partnership

India and Russia on December 5 reaffirmed their decades-old strategic partnership, unveiling new initiatives across energy, trade, security and people-to-people ties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

In a bilateral dialogue marked by strong symbolism and substantive outcomes, PM Modi described India–Russia friendship as “steadfast like the pole star”, enduring global geopolitical shifts over nearly eight decades.

Advertisement

Reiterating a shared stance on global security, PM Modi said India and Russia have “long been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism,” recalling recent attacks in Pahalgam and Russia’s Crocus City Hall.

“The root of all these incidents is the same. Terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity, and global unity against it is our greatest strength,” he said, noting the two nations’ close coordination in the UN, G20, BRICS and SCO.

Calling energy security a “strong pillar” of bilateral cooperation, PM Modi said the partnership will continue to deepen across oil, gas and civil nuclear energy.

“Our collaboration in civil nuclear energy has spanned decades and contributed to clean energy. Our cooperation in critical minerals is essential for maintaining a diverse and reliable global supply chain,” he said.

Advertisement

President Putin assured that Russia remains committed to ensuring “uninterrupted fuel supplies to India,” signalling continuity amid global market volatility.

A key outcome of the summit was the signing of the India–Russia Vision 2030 document, a roadmap to boost trade, co-production, technology partnerships and connectivity.

PM Modi said both sides are “taking new steps” toward finalising the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union, calling it crucial for expanding market access.

The leaders will jointly participate in the India–Russia Business Forum, aimed at accelerating industrial cooperation and co-innovation.

President Putin lauded PM Modi for significantly advancing bilateral ties over the years. “Over the past years, you have done a great deal of work to develop our relationship. We are opening additional areas for cooperation, including hi-tech aircraft, space exploration and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Advertisement

PM Modi, in turn, expressed “heartfelt gratitude” to the Russian leader, saying Putin’s leadership has “elevated India–Russia ties to new heights” since the strategic partnership was upgraded to a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership in 2010.

Reflecting on global disruptions — from the COVID-19 pandemic to ongoing geopolitical conflicts — PM Modi stressed that India and Russia must play a pivotal role in steering cooperative solutions.

“We hope the world will soon be free from these challenges. The global community must move forward on a path of progress, fostering a new language of cooperation,” he said.

In a major people-to-people initiative, PM Modi announced that India will soon launch a free 30-day e-tourist visa as well as a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.

He highlighted the emotional resonance of the Buddha relics’ exhibition in Kalmykia this year, which drew millions of devotees.

India and Russia also inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the port and shipping sector, signalling progress on maritime connectivity, including the Chennai-Vladivostok corridor.