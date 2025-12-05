Putin’s visit to India Day 2 schedule: Trade, defence, nuclear energy on India-Russia agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold critical summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of his two-day visit to India, marking the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit. As tensions over global trade and the ongoing Ukraine conflict simmer, Putin’s visit is particularly timely, coming amid India’s ongoing discussions with the U.S. about a potential trade deal to reduce tariffs on Indian goods, linked to its oil imports from Russia.

Putin’s visit to India is his first in four years and comes at a time of significant global and regional shifts. The Russian president will begin his second day in India with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s memory. Later, Putin will engage in high-level talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House, where both leaders will discuss a range of topics, including trade, defence, labour mobility, and nuclear energy cooperation.

Day 2 schedule:

11.00 am: Putin will head to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the ceremonial welcome.

11.30 am: He will head towards Raj Ghat for the wreath-laying ceremony.

11.50 am: Meeting with Narendra Modi.

1.50 pm: Joint press conference at Hyderabad House.

7.00 pm: Putin will head to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a meeting with President Draupadi Murmu.

9.00 pm: He will depart India, concluding his visit.

The summit aims to address critical issues as India and Russia seek to strengthen their decades-long partnership amid global uncertainties. The two countries are focused on expanding trade, particularly in the defence sector, where Russia remains India’s largest arms supplier. Additionally, Putin has emphasised the need for increased imports of Indian goods, aiming to bolster trade to $100 billion by 2030.

While discussions around Russia's oil exports to India continue to stir tensions with Western nations, India has maintained a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, calling for peace through dialogue and diplomacy. India’s resilience in its ties with Russia despite growing Western pressure has been a central theme in the bilateral talks.

Agenda for the summit: Key discussions and agreements

The summit will also explore avenues for cooperation in nuclear energy, labour mobility, and other sectors of mutual interest. With both sides eager to showcase the strength and resilience of their relationship, new agreements are expected to be announced during the talks.

In the afternoon, Modi and Putin will hold a joint press statement at Hyderabad House, outlining the outcomes of their discussions. Later, Putin will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, before concluding his visit and departing the country that evening.