PV Narasimha Rao receives Bharat Ratna: Key things to know about 10th PM who brought economic reforms

Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor on Friday. This recognition was a testament to his pivotal role in reshaping India's economy during his tenure as the 10th Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. Rao's administration was marked by economic reforms that liberalized the Indian economy, steering it away from the brink of collapse and setting it on a path of growth and global integration.

“As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

Here’s all you need to know about him.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, Rao remained a loyal member of the Congress party throughout his career that spanned over six decades. In addition to his mother tongue Telugu, the lawyer possessed linguistic versatility, being fluent in seven languages such as Urdu, Sanskrit, Tamil, English, and Spanish. In the book "To The Brink and Back," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted that Rao's command over Sanskrit stood out during his parliamentary speech in July 1991, particularly during the vote of confidence faced by the government at that time. Joining the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1951, Rao entered the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1957, securing victory in the Manthani constituency. He continued to represent the same constituency in subsequent elections held in 1962, 1967, and 1972. Assuming ministerial responsibilities in the Andhra Pradesh government in 1962, Rao's political journey progressed, and he ascended to the position of Chief Minister in 1971. His tenure in this role continued until 1973. In 1977, Rao made his foray into national politics by securing victory in the parliamentary election from the Hanamkonda constituency in Andhra Pradesh. In 1990, Rao became aware of Congress chief Rajiv Gandhi's intentions to initiate a transition to a younger Cabinet. The Man Who Remade India: A Biography of PV Narasimha Rao by Vinay Sitapati highlights that these murmurs aligned with Rao's own weariness with politics. Having triumphed in eight consecutive elections and at the age of sixty-nine, he felt the toll of continuous political engagement. Following the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991, Rao assumed the leadership of the Congress party. In the subsequent month, after the party secured 232 out of 487 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Rao was appointed as the Prime Minister. He is acknowledged for initiating significant economic reforms in the country, particularly dismantling the License Raj. Upon assuming the role of Prime Minister, Rao faced a severe economic crisis that posed a threat to the macro-economic stability of India. His government swiftly implemented various economic reforms, and it was during Rao's tenure that Manmohan Singh took on the role of Finance Minister. Rao, a six-time Member of Parliament, passed away at the age of 83 in 2004.

NV Subhash, the grandson of the late Narasimha Rao, criticized the Gandhi family on Friday following the Centre's announcement of Bharat Ratna for the iconic politician. Subhash stated that the Gandhis were responsible for making Narasimha Rao a scapegoat for the failures of the Congress party. He expressed his disappointment with the UPA government and the Gandhis for not recognizing Narasimha Rao, who served as the Prime Minister for a full five-year term during 1991-96.

