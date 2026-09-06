Quote of the Day by Azim Premji: ‘Excellence endures and sustains. It goes beyond motivation into the realms of inspiration’

Who is Azim Premji

Azim Premji is an Indian tech magnate, investor, and one of the world's most prominent living philanthropists. Often referred to as the "Czar of the Indian IT Industry," he is best known for transforming Wipro Limited from a small family-run cooking oil business into a multi-billion-dollar global software and outsourcing giant.

In 1966, at age 21, Premji was forced to drop out of Stanford University following his father’s sudden death. He returned to India to take control of the family firm, Western Indian Vegetable Products Ltd. He expanded the business from consumer care (shortening, soaps, and lighting) into industrial engineering. In 1977, he renamed the firm Wipro.

When the Indian government expelled IBM in 1979, Premji seized the opportunity, steering Wipro directly into the emerging computer hardware and software market.

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Under his leadership across four decades, Wipro evolved into a premier global IT outsourcing enterprise spanning over 60 countries. In 2019, he stepped down as executive chairman, handing the leadership to his son, Rishad Premji.

When was this quote said by Azim Premji?

Azim Premji shared this insight during a prominent address titled "Eight Steps to Excellence," which gained widespread public attention in January 2005.

In this widely circulated speech, he explained that while leadership and adaptation are vital in changing times, a single-minded focus on operational and personal quality is what truly sets a long-lasting organisation apart.

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights that true excellence is not a temporary burst of energy, but a permanent, self-sustaining force. While simple motivation acts as a short-term external push to complete a specific task, excellence runs much deeper, transforming into inspiration that pulls people forward from within.

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Ultimately, Premji is arguing that true greatness does not just drive people to work; it changes their mindset and sparks a deep, internal desire in others to achieve their own highest potential.