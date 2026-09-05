600% dividend stock: Check dividend per share, record date, payment date and other key details

Shareholders whose names appear in the company's Register of Members or the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on the record date will be eligible for the dividend, subject to approval by shareholders at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Kajaria Ceramics will hold its 40th AGM on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. The board had recommended the final dividend at its meeting on April 30, 2026.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on April 30, 2026, had recommended final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each and in this regard, as per the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Monday, September 21, 2026 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members of the Company to the said final dividend," it stated.

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If approved at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on or before October 14, 2026.

Kajaria Ceramics share price

Kajaria Ceramics shares fell 1.95 per cent to close at Rs 1,236.50 on Friday. Despite the decline, the stock has gained 28.36 per cent so far in 2026.

Earlier this week, Kajaria Ceramics entered into a shareholders' agreement with Sunsure Solarpark Fourty Three Pvt Ltd and Sunsure Energy Pvt Ltd for the generation and supply of solar and wind power to its Gailpur and Malootana plants in Rajasthan.

The company's board had previously approved an investment of up to Rs 12.15 crore in the equity shares of Sunsure Solarpark Fourty Three Private Limited for captive consumption of renewable power. The investment will be made in tranches, in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act.

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The shareholders' agreement was executed on September 2, 2026. Kajaria said the initiative is aimed at reducing power costs at its Gailpur and Malootana facilities by shifting towards solar and wind power.

Kajaria Ceramics Q1 FY27 results

Kajaria Ceramics reported a 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) to Rs 169 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 109 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 1,328 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,103 crore in Q1 FY26.