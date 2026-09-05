IPO rush next week: 11 issues eye to raise Rs 7,055 crore; 6 IPOs to open on same day, check details

Pranav Constructions IPO

Pranav Constructions will launch its IPO from September 7 to September 9, with shares offered in a price band of Rs 118–124 and a lot size of 120 shares. The total issue size is Rs 351.03 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 315.60 crore and an OFS of Rs 35.43 crore. Allotment is expected on September 10, with listing scheduled for September 15 on BSE and NSE.

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Glass Wall Systems IPO

Glass Wall Systems will open its Rs 427.89-crore IPO from September 8 to September 10. The price band has been fixed at Rs 172–182 per share, with a lot size of 82 shares. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an OFS of Rs 367.89 crore. Allotment is expected on September 11, followed by listing on September 16 on BSE and NSE.



Prasol Chemicals IPO

Prasol Chemicals is set to raise a total of Rs 500 crore through its IPO, which will remain open from September 8 to September 10. Investors can bid in the Rs 643–676 price band, with a lot size of 22 shares. The issue includes a fresh component of Rs 80 crore and an OFS of Rs 420 crore. Allotment is expected on September 11, while listing on BSE and NSE is scheduled for September 16.

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Kanohar Electricals IPO

Kanohar Electricals will bring its Rs 1,055.74-crore IPO to the market between September 8 and September 10. The price band stands at Rs 601–632, while investors can bid for a minimum of 23 shares. The issue consists of a Rs 300-crore fresh issue and an OFS of Rs 755.74 crore. Allotment is expected on September 11, with the shares scheduled to list on September 16 on BSE and NSE.



Karamtara Engineering IPO

Karamtara Engineering’s Rs 875-crore IPO is scheduled to open on September 9 and close on September 11. The issue carries a price band of Rs 241–254 per share, with a lot size of 59 shares. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 675 crore and an OFS of Rs 200 crore by promoters. The basis of allotment is expected on September 15, while listing on BSE and NSE is likely on September 17.



LCC Projects IPO

LCC Projects will open its Rs 427.14-crore IPO from September 9 to September 11, offering shares in the Rs 139–146 price range. The lot size has been set at 102 shares. The issue consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 258 crore and an OFS of Rs 169.14 crore. Investors can expect the basis of allotment to be finalised on September 15, with the company’s shares scheduled to list on September 17 on BSE and NSE.

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Steamhouse India IPO

Steamhouse India is set to launch its Rs 414-crore IPO between September 9 and September 11. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 353 crore and an OFS of Rs 61 crore. The company has not yet disclosed the price band or lot size. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on September 15, while the shares are scheduled to list on September 17 on BSE and NSE.



Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions will open its Rs 805-crore IPO from September 9 to September 11. The price band is Rs 322–339 per share and the lot size is 44 shares. The issue combines a fresh issue of Rs 320 crore with an OFS of Rs 485 crore by promoter Manipal Technologies. Allotment is expected on September 15, while the shares are likely to make their market debut on September 17 on BSE and NSE.



Asset Reconstruction Company (India) IPO

Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or Arcil, will float a Rs 732.97-crore IPO from September 9 to September 11. The price band has been fixed at Rs 132–139 per share and the lot size at 107 shares. The entire issue is an OFS, involving the sale of about 5.27 crore shares, with no fresh issue component. Allotment is expected on September 15, followed by listing on September 17 on BSE and NSE.

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Rentomojo IPO

Rentomojo will launch its Rs 1,255.57-crore IPO from September 9 to September 11, with a price band of Rs 384–404 per share and a lot size of 37 shares. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an OFS worth around Rs 1,105.57 crore. Allotment is expected on September 15, while the shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on September 17.



Veegaland Developers IPO

Veegaland Developers is scheduled to open its Rs 210-crore IPO from September 10 to September 15. The price band has been fixed at Rs 130–140 per share, with a lot size of 107 shares. The entire issue is a fresh issue, with no OFS component. Allotment is expected on September 16, while the company’s shares are scheduled to debut on BSE and NSE on September 18.