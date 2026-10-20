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Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Either you sit on the pile of cash, or you continue to grow'

Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Either you sit on the pile of cash, or you continue to grow'

He began his entrepreneurial journey in the 1980s and established Adani Enterprises in 1988, initially focusing on commodities trading

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Either you sit on the pile of cash, or you continue to grow'Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group

“Either you sit on the pile of cash, or you continue to grow,” a quote by Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group.

Adani views sitting on idle cash reserves as a form of business stagnation rather than safety. Profits and raised capital are continuously pumped back into scaling massive, capital-heavy assets.

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Who is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is an Indian industrialist and the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, one of India’s largest business conglomerates. Born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Adani built his business empire across sectors such as ports, logistics, energy, infrastructure, airports and cement.

He began his entrepreneurial journey in the 1980s and established Adani Enterprises in 1988, initially focusing on commodities trading. Over the years, the business expanded into multiple industries, becoming a significant player in India’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

Under his leadership, the Adani Group has invested heavily in infrastructure development, renewable energy and logistics, reflecting its ambition to support India’s economic growth.

When was this quote said by Gautam Adani?

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Gautam Adani said this during a media interview in the late 2010s when explaining the core business philosophy behind the Adani Group's rapid, debt-leveraged diversification.

It captures the foundational philosophy that drove him from being a teenage diamond sorter in Mumbai to a multinational infrastructure tycoon.

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights Gautam Adani's business philosophy that remaining static is a form of stagnation, meaning a company must continuously reinvest its profits into expansion rather than hoarding wealth.

In his view, idle cash is a wasted resource that loses value over time when it could be actively used to build new infrastructure, acquire assets, or break into new industries. By choosing growth over financial complacency, his strategy prioritizes scaling up the business and creating long-term value, even if it requires taking on higher debt and operational risks to build massive, nation-scale projects.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 20, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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