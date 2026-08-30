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September smartphone launches 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Vivo X500, Redmi Note 17 Pro and more to expect

September smartphone launches 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Vivo X500, Redmi Note 17 Pro and more to expect

September could bring one of the year's busiest smartphone cycles, with major launches spanning Apple's Pro lineup, foldables, powerful mid-range devices and camera-focused flagships.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 30, 2026 6:00 AM IST
September smartphone launches 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Vivo X500, Redmi Note 17 Pro and more to expectSeptember could bring major smartphone launches from Apple, Vivo, Redmi, Xiaomi and Poco.

September is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone buyers, with several major brands preparing new devices across flagship, foldable and performance-focused segments. After a packed August, the next few weeks could bring options for buyers looking for better cameras, larger batteries, faster displays or a different form factor. If you are planning to upgrade your phone, this month's launches could be worth watching before making a decision.

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Apple is expected to command much of the attention, but it will face competition from Vivo, Redmi, Xiaomi and Poco, making September one of the most important months on the smartphone calendar this year.

iPhone 18 Pro series

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be among September's biggest launches. The company is likely to hold its event on September 9, although the source noted that Apple had not officially confirmed the date at the time.

The Pro models could feature some Face ID components under the display, making the Dynamic Island smaller. They are also tipped to get a new camera sensor, variable-aperture technology and the A20 Pro chip. The variable aperture may remain exclusive to the Pro Max.

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Apple could also introduce the iPhone 18 Fold or iPhone 18 Ultra, a book-style foldable with a large inner display and slimmer outer screen. It could sit above the Pro Max as Apple's most expensive iPhone, although launch details remain limited.

Redmi Note 17 Pro series

The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to launch in India on September 15. The Pro could feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, 9,000mAh battery and 67W charging. The Pro Max could offer a 10,000mAh battery and 100W charging. Prices may rise by Rs 5,000-8,000.

Vivo X500 series

Vivo is expected to launch the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max in China in September. The company is skipping X400 because of tetraphobia. The Pro models could feature a Zeiss Super Dynamic main camera with a 50MP Guangyu 900 sensor, up to 17EV dynamic range, 4K 240fps slow-motion and 4K 120fps HDR video. The Pro Max may offer 3-degree OIS.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold and Poco F9

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is confirmed for China in September and will debut the Xring O3 chipset. Xiaomi claims it crossed 5.22 million points on AnTuTu. Poco's F9 Pro and F9 Ultra could feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB RAM and 100W charging. The Pro may have a 6.59-inch 185Hz AMOLED display and a 200MP camera, while the Ultra could offer a 6.9-inch display and 5x optical zoom. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 30, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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