Quote of the Day by JRD Tata: ‘Common people have an appetite for food uncommon people have an appetite for service’

Who was JRD Tata?

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (July 29, 1904-November 29, 1993) was a French-born Indian industrialist, philanthropist, aviator and former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata was an Indian businessman and aviation pioneer who created India’s first airline and oversaw the dramatic expansion of the Tata Group, India’s largest industrial empire.

Tata surrendered his French citizenship in 1929, and that same year, he became one of the first Indians to gain a commercial pilot’s license. In 1932, Tata established Tata Air Mail, a courier service connecting Karachi, Ahmedabad, Bombay, and Madras (now Chennai).

In 1938, when Tata took charge as chairman of the Tata Group, he was, at age 34, the youngest member of the Tata Sons board. He rebranded his airmail service as Tata Airlines, making it India’s first domestic carrier, and in 1946, he changed the rapidly growing company’s name to Air India.

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Over the next half-century, Tata strengthened existing businesses such as steel, power, and hotels and drove the group to diversify its interests to include chemicals, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and information technology.

When was this quote said by JRD Tata?

His lifelong observations on leadership, society, and the responsibility of enterprise were compiled and published in the book J.R.D. Tata Keynote, showcasing where many of his famous unrecorded philosophy statements originated.

What does this quote mean?

This profound philosophy by JRD Tata contrasts the motivation of ordinary individuals with that of extraordinary leaders. While "common people" focus on satisfying their basic human needs, personal survival, and self-interest—symbolised by the appetite for food—"uncommon people" are driven by a higher purpose that transcends themselves.

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It suggests that greatness is not measured by what we consume or accumulate for ourselves, but by our dedication to civic duty, philanthropy, and the welfare of humanity.