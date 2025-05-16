'Raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala': Rajnath Singh on how BrahMos missiles thundered in Pakistan during Op Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missiles. His comments came during an address to the air warriors at the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat.

India launched around 15 BrahMos missiles and other precision weapons in a counter-strike on the intervening night of May 9-10, India Today reported.

"Even Pakistan has accepted the power of the BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, "Din mein taare dekhna." Made in India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan," Singh said.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...Even Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, "Din mein taare dekhna." Made in India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan..."… pic.twitter.com/7iCwQ9X9fS — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

India launched a counter-strike after Pakistan attempted to attack military targets in northern and western India on the intervening night of May 7-8. India's air defense systems effectively detected and neutralized all threats.

Further, Rajnath Singh backed the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor. He said that India's offensive against Pakistan was conducted in the time people take to have breakfast.

"It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies," he said. Singh also said that military experts across the world took note of India's impressive feat.

"You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India, the entire world heard it. That echo wasn't just of the missiles but also of your valour and bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces."

He also congratulated the Indian Air Force and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh for their stellar contribution to Operation Sindoor. In the counter-strike on the night of May 9-10, the IAF reportedly used pilotless target aircraft to provoke Pakistani radars and air defence systems into action.

Once the Pakistani radars and air defence systems were activated, India deployed Harop kamikaze drones to disable and damage the systems. It was this move by the IAF that paved the way for missile attacks using BrahMos and Scalp cruise missiles.

Aircraft from India's Western and South Western Air Commands launched strikes on key targets, including a hangar in Sindh, resulting in the loss of vital equipment for Pakistan, such as UAVs and a surveillance aircraft.

The Pakistan Air Force relocated its planes to safer bases due to the damage. The operation, directed by the Chief of Defence Staff and supported by the National Security Advisor, prominently featured the BrahMos missile, highlighting India’s military strength.