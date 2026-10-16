Radisson Blu, BigBasket, Flipkart face FSSAI action over food safety, misleading claims

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Among the establishments facing action is AB Hotels Limited, which operates Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi. FSSAI issued an improvement notice after identifying several deficiencies related to food safety and hygiene at the premises.

According to the notice, inspectors observed poorly maintained equipment, including rusted machinery and freezer leakage, along with inadequate refrigeration, temperature monitoring, ventilation, flooring and lighting. The inspection also highlighted insufficient cleaning and sanitisation, stagnant water, drainage problems, pest activity and inadequate food procurement checks.

The regulator also flagged improper segregation of raw and cooked food, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, and allergenic and non-allergenic products. Food handlers were reportedly found working without gloves and hairnets, while deficiencies in licence display and compliance were also noted. The hotel has been directed to undertake corrective measures and submit an Action Taken Report.

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FSSAI takes action against M/s AB Hotels Limited (Radisson Blu Hotel), M/s DNV Food Products Limited, M/s Jhanvitanni, M/s Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited, BigBasket, and M/s Flipkart India Private Limited for food safety non-compliance and misleading claims. https://t.co/YP7eOdJzz2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

DNV Food Products' licence suspended

FSSAI has suspended the licence of DNV Food Products Limited with immediate effect following serious non-compliances observed during an inspection.

The findings included unhygienic manufacturing, packing and storage conditions, inadequate sanitation facilities, cobwebs and flies, rusted processing equipment, damaged flooring and damp walls. Inspectors also found that certain products were stored directly on the floor or near walls.

The regulator further noted that products were processed and repacked without the required licence endorsement and that food-grade packaging certificates, migration reports and mock recall records were unavailable.

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BigBasket, Flipkart face notices over cooking oil claims

FSSAI also issued notices to Gemini Edibles & Fats India Limited, Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited (BigBasket) and Flipkart India Private Limited over allegedly misleading claims concerning Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil.

The product was promoted with claims linking its consumption to cholesterol management and heart health. FSSAI said these claims were not covered under the applicable Advertising and Claims Regulations, 2018. It also flagged the absence of an apparent valid Central Licence for Gemini Edibles' e-commerce activities.

The concerned businesses have been directed to show cause why action should not be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules.