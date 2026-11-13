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Why Piccadily Agro Industries shares tumbled post Q2 FY27 results

Why Piccadily Agro Industries shares tumbled post Q2 FY27 results

Revenue from the sugar vertical slumped 73.49 per cent to Rs 6.58 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 24.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Why Piccadily Agro Industries shares tumbled post Q2 FY27 resultsRevenue from operations increased 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 277.9 crore from Rs 232.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Piccadily Agro Industries witnessed sharp selling pressure in Friday's trade after the Haryana-based company reported its September quarter (Q2 FY27) results. The stock plunged 12.35 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 518.55, marginally above its 52-week low of Rs 515, recorded on March 30 this year.

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The stock recovered some of its losses during the session. At the last check, it was trading at Rs 552.40 on BSE, down 6.63 per cent from a previous close of Rs 591.65.

The selling pressure came after the company reported a 12.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.63 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 27.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations increased 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 277.9 crore from Rs 232.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The distillery business remained the key contributor to revenue, with its topline rising 30.5 per cent YoY to Rs 271.3 crore. In contrast, revenue from the sugar vertical slumped 73.49 per cent to Rs 6.58 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 24.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company said the distillery business accounted for 97.6 per cent of its total quarterly revenue, compared with 89.3 per cent in Q2 FY26, further strengthening its position as the company's principal growth driver.

Meanwhile, EBITDA rose 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 53 crore, supported by revenue growth.

Piccadily Agro Industries owns brands such as Indri Single Malt Whisky, Camikara Rum, Whistler Blended Malt Whisky and Cashmir Vodka.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 12:56 PM IST
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