Why Piccadily Agro Industries shares tumbled post Q2 FY27 results

The selling pressure came after the company reported a 12.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.63 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 27.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations increased 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 277.9 crore from Rs 232.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The distillery business remained the key contributor to revenue, with its topline rising 30.5 per cent YoY to Rs 271.3 crore. In contrast, revenue from the sugar vertical slumped 73.49 per cent to Rs 6.58 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 24.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company said the distillery business accounted for 97.6 per cent of its total quarterly revenue, compared with 89.3 per cent in Q2 FY26, further strengthening its position as the company's principal growth driver.

Meanwhile, EBITDA rose 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 53 crore, supported by revenue growth.

Piccadily Agro Industries owns brands such as Indri Single Malt Whisky, Camikara Rum, Whistler Blended Malt Whisky and Cashmir Vodka.