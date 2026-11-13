SpaceX and Tesla merger: Elon Musk's trillion-dollar mega-deal could come as soon as December 2026

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SpaceX and Tesla merger plans progress

If the merger is confirmed, then it could bring together businesses across multiple sectors, including Tesla's electric vehicles, energy storage batteries, SpaceX's rockets, space transportation, satellites and the Starlink network. However, the common link between these businesses would be artificial intelligence (AI) that can be used across space exploration, autonomous cars and humanoid robots.

However, there's one complication to the merger, which is Tesla's China operations. The automotive giant has a significant manufacturing presence in China, which makes this an important consideration in any potential merger. Tesla's China ties and SpaceX's collaboration with US defence could create complications.

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SpaceX's involvement in US government and defence contracts, particularly in areas such as national security, military satellite communications and space infrastructure, highlights that its operations are subject to security considerations. Hence, two business interests could create conflicting regulatory concerns. Therefore, the merger is expected to face political scrutiny following the US midterm elections, as Democrats prepare to examine Musk's corporate and political activities.

The merger discussions gained momentum in October when Musk revealed that both companies had formed special committees of independent directors to assess a potential deal. The merger could combine two companies with a combined market value of around $3.4 trillion. SpaceX is valued at over $1.9 trillion following its IPO, while Tesla's market capitalisation stands at roughly $1.5 trillion.