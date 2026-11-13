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Black Box Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 73 crore, revenue hits record high; stock reaction and more

Black Box Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 73 crore, revenue hits record high; stock reaction and more

Black Box stock rose 8.39% to Rs 838.25 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 773.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,736 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 1:24 PM IST
Black Box Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 73 crore, revenue hits record high; stock reaction and more Revenue from operations rose 22% to a record of Rs 1936 crore in Q2 against Rs 1585 crore in the year ago period. 

Shares of Black Box Ltd, the IT firm owned by the Essar Group, surged over nearly 4% on Friday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. Black Box stock rose 3.85% to Rs 917 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 883.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16,250 crore.

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Net profit rose 31% year on year to Rs 73 crore from Rs 56 crore a year ago. EBITDA climbed 23% to Rs 175 crore in Q2 against Rs 143 crore in Q2 of the last fiscal. EBITDA margin was unchanged at 7.5% in Q2 on a year on year basis.

Revenue from operations rose 22% to a record of Rs 1936 crore in Q2 against Rs 1585 crore in the year ago period.

Growth was supported by continued execution across hyperscale data centre infrastructure and enterprise solutions, supported by growing momentum in the Company's Technology Products business. The Company's order backlog reached a record US $1,044 million, up 88% YoY, strengthening visibility for continued growth.

Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, said, "Black Box is building strong growth momentum, with record quarterly revenue and an order backlog exceeding US$1 billion. These results reinforce our confidence in scaling the business towards our immediate growth goal of US$2 billion in revenue."

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Order win

The company it secured US$298 million in new orders during Q2 FY27, up 37% YOY. The order backlog
reached a record US$1,044 million, increasing 88% YOY and approximately 10% sequentially. The
backlog includes a growing proportion of larger, multi-year engagements, with project-led wins providing revenue visibility over 24 to 36 months.

FY27 guidance 

The company said supported by its order pipeline across hyperscale, enterprise and presence across multiple countries, Black Box management is confident to achieve its FY27 guidance of:
• Exit order backlog: US$1.3–1.4 billion

• Order bookings: US$1.3–1.5 billion

• Revenue growth: 23–27%

• EBITDA growth: 27-32%

• PAT growth: 38–50%

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 1:24 PM IST
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