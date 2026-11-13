Revenue from operations rose 22% to a record of Rs 1936 crore in Q2 against Rs 1585 crore in the year ago period.

Growth was supported by continued execution across hyperscale data centre infrastructure and enterprise solutions, supported by growing momentum in the Company's Technology Products business. The Company's order backlog reached a record US $1,044 million, up 88% YoY, strengthening visibility for continued growth.

Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, said, "Black Box is building strong growth momentum, with record quarterly revenue and an order backlog exceeding US$1 billion. These results reinforce our confidence in scaling the business towards our immediate growth goal of US$2 billion in revenue."

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Order win

The company it secured US$298 million in new orders during Q2 FY27, up 37% YOY. The order backlog

reached a record US$1,044 million, increasing 88% YOY and approximately 10% sequentially. The

backlog includes a growing proportion of larger, multi-year engagements, with project-led wins providing revenue visibility over 24 to 36 months.

FY27 guidance

The company said supported by its order pipeline across hyperscale, enterprise and presence across multiple countries, Black Box management is confident to achieve its FY27 guidance of:

• Exit order backlog: US$1.3–1.4 billion

• Order bookings: US$1.3–1.5 billion

• Revenue growth: 23–27%

• EBITDA growth: 27-32%

• PAT growth: 38–50%