Bitcoin crashes below $70,000 for first time since August, hits $68,297 as inflation fears trigger sell-off

Why is Bitcoin crashing?

The sell-off reflects mounting macroeconomic pressures, including elevated oil prices, persistent inflation and expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

US core consumer prices rose 0.3% in October, exceeding estimates for the third consecutive month, while headline inflation climbed 0.4%. The figures strengthened expectations of another Fed rate hike in December.

Political developments have added uncertainty, with Democrats' expected control of both chambers of Congress raising concerns about tighter cryptocurrency regulations.

MUST READ: Nvidia, the chipmaking giant's China concerns: What did short seller Culper Research flag in its May report?

Institutional investors retreat

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded more than $2.5 billion in net outflows between October 30 and November 11, indicating weakening institutional demand.

Advertisement

Rich Rosenblum, co-founder of crypto market maker GSR, attributed the weakness to volatility in artificial intelligence stocks, dollar strength, persistent inflation and Nvidia's leadership changes.

According to CoinGlass, more than $1.2 billion in bullish cryptocurrency positions were liquidated over 24 hours.

“Once it broke below $70,000, over $1 billion of leveraged longs were forced out, which fed more selling,” said Sean McNulty, a derivatives trader at AQC Tech.

Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, highlighted a $14.2 billion contraction in stablecoin supply over 30 days, signalling tightening cryptocurrency liquidity.

ALSO READ: US wants tighter restrictions on AI chip sales to China: Why Beijing could face the brunt of the Jensen Huang scandal

What levels should investors watch?

Advertisement

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, previously identified Bitcoin's support at $69,800-$70,000, followed by $68,000-$68,500. With Bitcoin breaching $70,000, the lower support zone is now in focus.

Ethereum's key support remains between $1,970 and $2,000.

Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said Bitcoin and Ethereum's relative strength index readings near 29 and 28 indicated oversold conditions.

What should investors do?

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, advised investors against excessive leverage or aggressively buying short-term dips. Experts suggest staggered investments, with any sustained recovery dependent on improving institutional demand, liquidity conditions and greater clarity on Federal Reserve policy.

(With agency inputs)

DO READ: NSE Indices launches Nifty 1000, Nifty 1000 Equal Weight indices; Key details