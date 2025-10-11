'Rahul Gandhi fighting to...': Congress draws parallel after Venezuelan opposition leader wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win has sparked a political echo in India, with Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput drawing a comparison between her struggle for democracy and Rahul Gandhi’s campaign to “save the Constitution.”

Reacting to the Nobel announcement, Rajput shared a post on X featuring Machado alongside the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. In Hindi, he wrote, “This time, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the opposition leader of Venezuela for defending the constitution. The opposition leader of India, Shri Rahul Gandhi, is leading the fight to save the country's Constitution.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee honoured Machado for her “unwavering commitment to democratic rights” and her role in steering Venezuela’s opposition toward a peaceful transition from authoritarian rule. Despite facing threats and being forced into hiding after last year’s disputed election, she continues to be a rallying figure for pro-democracy movements in her country.

Congress, meanwhile, has long portrayed Rahul Gandhi as leading a similar fight at home. The party has accused the ruling NDA government of undermining democratic institutions and eroding constitutional values. Gandhi has repeatedly raised issues such as alleged voter list tampering, EVM manipulation, and attempts to weaken affirmative action for backward communities.

With the INDIA bloc rallying behind him, Gandhi has positioned his campaigns, from the Bharat Jodo Yatra to his speeches in Parliament, as part of a larger struggle to defend democratic freedoms, equality, and the Constitution itself. Party leaders argue that his resistance to what they call the government’s “authoritarian tendencies” mirrors the democratic defiance that earned Machado global recognition.