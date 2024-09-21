EY employee death: Girl's father breaks silence, 'She had complained to assistant manager, but they...'

In the wake of public outrage over the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst & Young (EY), her father, Sibi Joseph, has revealed details that were hidden about the incident until now.

Speaking to the media, Sibi Joseph confirmed that Anna often worked late into the night, saying, "We advised her to quit, but she insisted that this stint would provide valuable professional exposure."

He revealed that Anna had previously raised concerns about extreme work pressure with senior officials at EY, but claimed that no action was taken. "She had complained to the assistant manager, but they insisted on working even at night," he added.

The family indicated they do not plan to pursue legal action but expressed a desire to prevent others from facing similar pressures in corporate environments. "We don't want the newbies joining such corporate companies to face similar situations," Mr. Joseph stated.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor proposed implementing a 40-hour work week.

On his official X account, Tharoor highlighted the circumstances surrounding Perayil's death, noting the "deeply stressful seven-day weeks of 14 hours a day" that she endured during her brief tenure at the firm. He described a "deeply emotional and heartrending" conversation with her father, Sibi Joseph, during which they discussed the need for legislative changes to enforce a 40-hour work week across all sectors.

"He (Anna's father) suggested, and I agreed, that I raise the issue of legislating, through Parliament, a fixed calendar for all workplaces, whether in the private sector or the public, that would not exceed eight hours a day, five days a week," Tharoor stated. He emphasized that "inhumanity at the workplace must be legislated out of existence with stringent punishment and fines for offenders. Human rights do not stop at the workplace."

Tharoor also pledged to raise this issue during the next session of Parliament, scheduled for December.

Anna, who had worked at EY's Pune office for just four months, passed away from a cardiac arrest this July. Her mother, Anita Augustine, recently reached out to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, expressing concerns about the "glorification" of overwork within the company.

In her letter, Ms Augustine expressed additional grief, stating that no representatives from EY attended Anna's funeral, which the family found "deeply hurtful."

Responding to the growing concerns, EY issued a statement expressing sadness over Perayil's "tragic and untimely" passing. The company noted that she had worked at one of its member firms, S R Batliboi, for four months and mentioned that they had been in contact with the family about their concerns.

Rajiv Memani, EY India Chairman, also addressed the situation, commenting on LinkedIn that the absence of company representatives at the funeral contradicted their culture. He expressed empathy as a father, stating he "would not rest" until a more harmonious workplace is established.

