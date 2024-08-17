Rahul Gandhi's heartiest birthday wish to Arvind Kejriwal: 'INDIA is with you in fight against injustice'

In a show of support, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasising that the INDIA bloc stands united in the "fight against injustice."

Gandhi made these remarks on Friday while wishing Kejriwal a happy 56th birthday.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi conveyed his heartfelt birthday wishes, stating, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. I hope you stay healthy and happy." He further reiterated the INDIA bloc's support, saying, "INDIA is with you in this fight against injustice."

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री श्री अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आशा करता हूं कि आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुशहाल रहें। अन्याय के विरुद्ध इस युद्ध में INDIA आपके साथ है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2024

Both the Congress Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are integral members of the INDIA alliance at the national level.

Kejriwal, who also serves as the national convenor of the AAP, has faced legal challenges recently. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Although the Supreme Court has granted him interim bail in the money laundering case, he continues to be in jail after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a related matter.

In a related development, Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal had filed a plea in the top court challenging the Delhi High Court's order that upheld his arrest by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

"We are not granting any interim bail. We issue notice," the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said. The top court has issued a notice to the CBI and given central agency time till August 23 to respond to Kejriwal's plea.

The Supreme Court's order came days after former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was granted bail following 17 months of imprisonment.