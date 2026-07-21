Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav detained after protest near PM Modi's residence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday while leading a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained during the protest.

Earlier today, the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Modi's residence over the NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students on Monday.

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The Centre had sent Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh to persuade Gandhi to end the sit-in, but the talks remained inconclusive.

According to Singh, Rahul Gandhi initially agreed to end the protest if the government committed to discussing "all issues related to NEET and the associated movement" in Parliament.

"Within a few moments, after taking permission from the government's top leadership, Shri Rahul Gandhi was assured that his demand has been accepted, and the government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement," Singh said in a statement.

However, Singh claimed Gandhi later added another condition.

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"When this information was conveyed to Shri Rahul Gandhi, he said that he would not agree to this alone but also sought assurance for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. He said that now I have two demands: discussion in Parliament and the resignation of the Union Education Minister."

The minister further alleged that when Gandhi was reminded that his initial demand was only for a discussion in Parliament, he replied that "my demands have changed."