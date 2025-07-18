Rain alert in Delhi: National capital to witness thunderstorms till July 21, says IMD; heavy rainfall in multiple states

Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies July 21, with light rain and occasional thunderstorms expected. The Indian capital is set to experience varying weather patterns over these days, including strong surface winds and fluctuating temperatures.

The forecast for July 19 suggests partly cloudy skies with very light to light rain. Temperatures will range between 34 to 36 degree Celsius for the maximum and 23 to 25 degree Celsius for the minimum, with winds likely easing throughout the day.

As for July 20, partly cloudy skies with light rain are anticipated, with temperatures slightly rising to 35 to 37 degree Celsius during the day and 24 to 26 degree Celsius at night. The wind direction is predicted to shift from southwest to northwest and then west in the evening.

On July 21, Delhi will experience partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to dip slightly, with maximums between 32 to 34 degree Celsius and minimums from 26 to 28 degree Celsius. Winds will originate from the southwest and decrease throughout the day.

MONSOON IN INDIA

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for extremely heavy rainfall in various parts of India from July 18 to July 24. Uttarakhand is projected to have very heavy rainfall on July 20 and 21.

In Northwest India, heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 24, and in West Uttar Pradesh from till July 22. Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana will also see significant rainfall between July 20 and July 23.

South Peninsular India will not be spared, with extremely heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in Kerala from till July 20. Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

East and Central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, will face heavy rainfall from July 19 to 23. Western India will see isolated heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra till July 24. Particularly, Konkan and Goa are expected to experience very heavy rainfall on July 20 and July 21, which could impact local infrastructure.

Throughout Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected over the next seven days. Meghalaya is likely to experience very heavy rainfall on July 19.

The predicted heavy rainfall poses potential challenges, including disruptions to transportation and increased risk of landslides, particularly in hilly and coastal areas. Authorities are likely to closely monitor the situation to mitigate impacts on communities.