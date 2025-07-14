IMD predicts rain in Delhi till July 17, temperatures to dip; heavy rainfall across multiple states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy days with light rain in Delhi till July 17. Temperatures are expected to be lower by 1-2 degree Celsius in the same period.

According to IMD, July 15 will be a generally cloudy day with occasional strong surface winds. Very light to light rain is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to be between 32 and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will range from 24 to 26°C. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 1 to 2°C below normal.

On 16 July 2025, the sky will be partly cloudy with very light to light rain and thunderstorms with lightning. The maximum temperature is forecast to be between 33 and 35°C, and the minimum between 24 and 26°C. Temperatures will remain below normal, with minimums 1 to 3°C lower and maximums 1 to 2°C lower than usual.

For 17 July 2025, the weather department predicted partly cloudy conditions along with very light to light rain and thunderstorms with lightning. The maximum temperature will range from 33 to 35°C, and the minimum from 24 to 26°C. Minimum temperatures will be 1 to 2°C below normal, while maximum temperatures will be 2 to 4°C below normal.

MONSOON IN INDIA

The India Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan on July 15. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh till July 20, Jammu and Kashmir till July 17, Punjab on July 14 and 16, West Uttar Pradesh from July 16 to 20, and Rajasthan till July 17. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 15, West Rajasthan on July 16, and East Uttar Pradesh on July 17.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is expected over the western Himalayan region and many places over the plains during the next seven days. In East and Central India, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Odisha, coastal Gangetic West Bengal, and southeast Jharkhand on July 14, and over Chhattisgarh on July 15.

Isolated heavy rainfall will continue over West Madhya Pradesh till July 18, East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha till July 20; Chhattisgarh and Bihar till July 16, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 15, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 15, 19, and 20.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the region during the next seven days, with moderate to intense lightning over Bihar today. In West India, heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat region on July 15. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many or some places over the region during the next five days.

In Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is expected to continue over many places during the next seven days. In South Peninsular India, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka till July 20; Tamil Nadu till July 19.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many or some places over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema, with isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana during the next seven days.