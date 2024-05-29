Big relief for Delhiites as rain falls following record high temperature of 52.3 degrees

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi witnessed gentle rain showers after the city recorded its highest-ever temperature at a scorching 52.3 degrees Celsius.

The unbearable heat had engulfed Delhi for days, with temperatures soaring close to the 50-degree mark while the minimum temperature crept towards 30 degrees, leaving residents desperate for relief.

Earlier alerts from the weather office had cautioned about extreme heat across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department's forecast had predicted a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees for the day.

However, the temperature soared beyond expectations, with the weather station in Delhi's Mungeshpur registering a staggering 52.3 degrees Celsius at 2.30 pm, setting a new national record.

According to IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava, areas like Mungeshpur and Narela on the outskirts of Delhi bore the brunt of the heatwave originating from Rajasthan, intensifying the heat stress.

These regions are particularly susceptible to the early impact of such heatwaves, exacerbating the already harsh weather conditions. The likes of Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh often experience the full force of these scorching winds first.