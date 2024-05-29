scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Big relief for Delhiites as rain falls following record high temperature of 52.3 degrees

Feedback

Big relief for Delhiites as rain falls following record high temperature of 52.3 degrees

In the midst of this heat onslaught, the capital received a brief respite when showers descended upon the city in the afternoon, offering a much-needed break from the relentless heatwave

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Rain hits parts of Delhi amid scorching heat. (Photo: PTI) Rain hits parts of Delhi amid scorching heat. (Photo: PTI)

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi witnessed gentle rain showers after the city recorded its highest-ever temperature at a scorching 52.3 degrees Celsius.

The unbearable heat had engulfed Delhi for days, with temperatures soaring close to the 50-degree mark while the minimum temperature crept towards 30 degrees, leaving residents desperate for relief.

Earlier alerts from the weather office had cautioned about extreme heat across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department's forecast had predicted a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees for the day.

However, the temperature soared beyond expectations, with the weather station in Delhi's Mungeshpur registering a staggering 52.3 degrees Celsius at 2.30 pm, setting a new national record.

According to IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava, areas like Mungeshpur and Narela on the outskirts of Delhi bore the brunt of the heatwave originating from Rajasthan, intensifying the heat stress.

These regions are particularly susceptible to the early impact of such heatwaves, exacerbating the already harsh weather conditions. The likes of Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh often experience the full force of these scorching winds first.

Published on: May 29, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement