Rainfall update: IMD issues high alert for Odisha, east India. Will Delhi get rain?

According to the latest update from the weather agency, the system moved northwestwards at around 5 kmph, crossing the coast between Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Around midnight, the depression was centered roughly 30 km west-southwest of Kalingapatnam, 80 km northeast of Visakhapatnam, and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur. The front sector completed landfall over a two-hour period, packed with winds speeds reaching 55-65 kmph.

Had the system intensified into a full-fledged cyclonic storm prior to landfall, it would have been named "Arnab", a Bengali word meaning "ocean".

The meteorology department expects the deep depression to maintain its intensity for 12 hours while moving northwestwards, before turning north-northwestwards and gradually weakening over the subsequent 24 hours.

State-wise impact & warning directives

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Odisha: Extremely heavy downpours are forecast for southern districts including Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, and Malkangiri. Koraput, Gajapati, and Ganjam are placed on high alert for heavy to very heavy rain through September 24, with heavy showers persisting in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri on September 24 and 25.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, & Chhattisgarh: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh face heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday, alongside thundersqualls carrying winds of 50-60 kmph and gusts up to 70 kmph.

Eastern India: Heavy rain warnings extend to parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Vidarbha, and East Uttar Pradesh.

National Capital Region (Delhi): Delhi is expected to remain largely dry today and tomorrow with maximum temperatures around 35°C and minimums near 23°C. Scattered rain, light thunderstorms, and gusts of 30-50 kmph are projected to hit parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh starting Saturday, September 25.