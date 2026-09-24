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Tuni Textile Mills bags 3 big orders worth ₹30 crore; capacity under pressure

Tuni Textile Mills bags 3 big orders worth ₹30 crore; capacity under pressure

Three domestic orders for 1.975 million metres of fabric to be executed over the next 60–120 days.

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Aastha Chopra
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 2:23 PM IST
Tuni Textile Mills bags 3 big orders worth ₹30 crore; capacity under pressureNorthakross Syntex has placed an order for 1 million metres of finished fabric.

Tuni Textile Mills has secured three domestic orders worth between ₹29.51 crore and ₹30.17 crore, giving the company a sizeable order pipeline for the next few months.

The orders cover around 1.975 million metres of woven shirting and finished fabrics and were received in September. The contracted volume is equivalent to nearly 98.75% of the company's stated annual manufacturing capacity of 2 million metres.

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The orders will have to be executed over the next 60 to 120 days, with the largest order, from Northakross Syntex, scheduled for completion by January 5, 2027. The company says it may meet the requirements through a mix of its own manufacturing, job work, sourcing and trading arrangements.

Northakross Syntex has placed an order for 1 million metres of finished fabric. Sharda Corporation has ordered around 5.75 lakh metres of poly-cotton and higher-cotton-content fabrics, while Disha Clothings has placed an order for around 4 lakh metres of woven shirting.

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The order inflow comes as Tuni continues to operate its manufacturing facility at MIDC Murbad in Maharashtra, where it produces polyester, cotton and blended fabrics for applications including shirting, suiting, uniforms and apparel.

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The company is also undertaking a rights issue of up to ₹48.99 crore, priced at ₹1 per share, with eligible shareholders entitled to 15 rights shares for every four shares held. For the immediate business outlook, the key factor will be execution. With orders equivalent to almost a year's stated production capacity booked within a short period, the company will need to manage manufacturing, sourcing and delivery schedules over the coming months.

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 2:23 PM IST
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