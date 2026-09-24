Tuni Textile Mills bags 3 big orders worth ₹30 crore; capacity under pressure

The orders will have to be executed over the next 60 to 120 days, with the largest order, from Northakross Syntex, scheduled for completion by January 5, 2027. The company says it may meet the requirements through a mix of its own manufacturing, job work, sourcing and trading arrangements.

Northakross Syntex has placed an order for 1 million metres of finished fabric. Sharda Corporation has ordered around 5.75 lakh metres of poly-cotton and higher-cotton-content fabrics, while Disha Clothings has placed an order for around 4 lakh metres of woven shirting.

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The order inflow comes as Tuni continues to operate its manufacturing facility at MIDC Murbad in Maharashtra, where it produces polyester, cotton and blended fabrics for applications including shirting, suiting, uniforms and apparel.

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The company is also undertaking a rights issue of up to ₹48.99 crore, priced at ₹1 per share, with eligible shareholders entitled to 15 rights shares for every four shares held. For the immediate business outlook, the key factor will be execution. With orders equivalent to almost a year's stated production capacity booked within a short period, the company will need to manage manufacturing, sourcing and delivery schedules over the coming months.