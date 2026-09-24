UPI processed 23.2 billion transactions in May: What India’s payments scale means for the world

BCG’s report places India alongside Brazil and Colombia as examples of countries where instant-payment systems have achieved significant scale. Brazil’s Pix processed nearly 80 billion transactions in 2025, while Colombia’s Bre-B recorded more than 670 million transactions during its first six months.

India’s UPI, however, stands out for the sheer volume of transactions processed in a single month. BCG said UPI handled 23.2 billion transactions in May 2026, underscoring the reach of account-to-account digital payments in the country.

The scale comes as instant payments become increasingly widespread globally. As of June 2026, individuals and businesses in 137 countries had access to 24/7 instant-payment services. These systems are being developed through public, private and hybrid models, with governments increasingly involved in oversight, regulation or operation.

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UPI shows the volume-revenue gap

India’s payments growth also illustrates an important trend identified by BCG: transaction volumes can expand faster than payments revenue.

The report expects the Asia-Pacific payments market to grow at roughly 5% annually through 2030. Digital-payment adoption is expected to continue expanding rapidly, but revenue growth is likely to trail transaction volumes as lower-monetising payment rails gain market share.

BCG specifically points to India, where UPI dominates everyday, lower-ticket payments while credit cards continue to expand in online transactions. This combination has helped accelerate digital-payment adoption while creating a different monetisation dynamic for payments companies.

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From domestic rails to global connectivity

The rise of domestic instant-payment systems is also changing the structure of the global payments industry. BCG said domestic schemes, account-to-account systems and regional payment linkages are strengthening local alternatives to international payment networks, particularly for simpler domestic transactions.

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However, more complex transactions—including cross-border commerce, advanced authentication, tokenised transactions and emerging AI-led payments—remain harder to substitute.

This is creating greater demand for interoperability between domestic payment systems. For payment providers, the challenge is increasingly to connect multiple rails and give merchants and consumers broad reach without making them manage the underlying complexity.

Key indicator Figure/detail UPI transactions in May 2026 23.2 billion Countries with 24/7 instant-payment systems 137 Global payments revenue in 2025 Nearly $2 trillion Global payments revenue projected for 2030 Nearly $2.6 trillion Global payments revenue CAGR to 2030 5% annually Asia-Pacific payments revenue in 2025 $515 billion Asia-Pacific payments revenue growth to 2030 Around 5% annually Brazil Pix transactions in 2025 Nearly 80 billion Colombia Bre-B transactions in first six months More than 670 million Africa instant-payment systems by mid-2025 36 systems across 31 countries

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The next phase goes beyond transaction volumes

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BCG estimates that global payments revenue will rise from nearly $2 trillion in 2025 to $2.6 trillion by 2030, although annual growth is expected to slow to around 5% from 7% over the previous six years.

The report suggests that future growth will increasingly depend on payments companies’ ability to connect emerging technologies and payment rails, including AI and digital assets, with real-world commerce.

For India, UPI’s enormous transaction scale provides a powerful foundation. The next challenge for the ecosystem will be extending that scale into higher-value, cross-border and increasingly AI-driven payment flows.