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HG Infra shares zoom 14% in afternoon session; here's the trigger behind sudden rally 

HG Infra shares zoom 14% in afternoon session; here's the trigger behind sudden rally 

The infra stock rose 14% to Rs 512.60 against the previous close of Rs 450.20 on BSE. Market cap of HG Infra rose to Rs 3298 crore on BSE. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 1:54 PM IST
HG Infra shares zoom 14% in afternoon session; here's the trigger behind sudden rally HG Infra stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of civil construction firm HG Infra Engineering Ltd surged 14% in the afternoon session on Thursday after the firm said it has received a completion certificate for a road project in Delhi.

The infra stock rose 14% to Rs 512.60 against the previous close of Rs 450.20 on BSE. Market cap of HG Infra rose to Rs 3298 crore on BSE.

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Total 2.63 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.20 crore on BSE.

HG Infra shares have a beta of 1.46, indicating high volatility in a year.

The multibagger stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day  but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. It is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 30. 
 
"The project is for Development of 6-lane Urban Extension Road (UER) -II - NH- 344 M, Package 1 (from NH 1 to Karala-Kanjhawala Road, Km (-) 0+700 to 15+000) in the State of Delhi on EPC mode," said the firm. 
Cost of the project is Rs 1393.11 crore. The project is completed as per the schedule.

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HG Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business including maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 1:53 PM IST
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