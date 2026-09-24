HG Infra shares zoom 14% in afternoon session; here's the trigger behind sudden rally 

Total 2.63 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.20 crore on BSE.

HG Infra shares have a beta of 1.46, indicating high volatility in a year.

The multibagger stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. It is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 30.



"The project is for Development of 6-lane Urban Extension Road (UER) -II - NH- 344 M, Package 1 (from NH 1 to Karala-Kanjhawala Road, Km (-) 0+700 to 15+000) in the State of Delhi on EPC mode," said the firm.

Cost of the project is Rs 1393.11 crore. The project is completed as per the schedule.

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HG Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business including maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.