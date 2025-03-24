Rajeev Chandrasekhar named Kerala BJP chief, Shashi Tharoor says 'looking forward to crossing swords'

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was elected as the new president of the BJP’s Kerala unit on Monday, marking a significant shift in the party's state leadership just months after his Lok Sabha contest from Thiruvananthapuram.

The announcement was made by BJP central observer Prahlad Joshi during the party's state council meeting. Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister, was the sole nominee for the post and had submitted two sets of nomination papers at the party headquarters on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by senior state leaders including outgoing president K Surendran and state in-charge Prakash Javadekar. Surendran formally handed over the party flag to Chandrasekhar on stage.

In his address, Surendran said, “The BJP has witnessed unprecedented growth in Kerala in the past 10 years.” He added that Chandrasekhar was elected unanimously and noted, “The leader's experience and expertise in various sectors would accelerate the growth of the BJP in the state.”

Surendran also dismissed criticism over Chandrasekhar’s non-traditional political profile. “He could shine in his new role,” he said.

At 60, Chandrasekhar brings over two decades of political experience. He has served as Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti. He also held three terms in the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka and served as the BJP's national spokesperson. Currently, he is the vice-chairman of the NDA’s Kerala unit.

A familiar name in the state, Chandrasekhar contested the 2024 general elections as the NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, where he lost to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor by 16,077 votes. Tharoor responded to the announcement on X, posting: “Congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Kerala State President of the BJP, @RajeevRC_X. Looking forward to crossing swords again!”

Born in Ahmedabad to Keralite parents, Chandrasekhar has roots in Thrissur. His father-in-law is TPG Nambiar, founder of the BPL Group.