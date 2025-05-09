Rajnath Singh to review military preparedness today in key meet with CDS, 3 service chiefs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold a high-level review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs today in New Delhi, to assess the evolving security situation following India’s recent cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Amid mounting tensions, security has also been significantly ramped up at key defence installations in Odisha, especially around the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sites in Chandipur. The heightened alert comes in the wake of Pakistan’s failed retaliation attempt on Thursday, targeting Indian military sites, an offensive that was successfully intercepted by India’s missile defence systems.

In Odisha, an emergency preparedness meeting has been scheduled for Friday, May 9 at 2 PM, convened by Eastern Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr. Satyajit Naik. The meeting will assess the security protocols at Chandipur’s Integrated Test Range (ITR) and Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), two critical defence installations that house sensitive missile and weapons testing infrastructure.

Although the session is planned at the DRDO office, security agencies are also considering shifting it to the fortified PXE campus, depending on logistics. Senior officials from district police, coastal security units, and other defence-linked agencies will attend the session to present ground-level updates and threat assessments.

The Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) has been directed to ensure coordinated support to DRDO officials, with a clear emphasis on safeguarding high-value strategic assets.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a separate late-night meeting on Thursday with the chiefs of India’s border guarding forces. Sources said Shah was briefed by the Directors General of BSF, ITBP, and SSB, focusing on India’s western, northern, and eastern borders following Wednesday’s strikes and Thursday’s attempted escalation by Pakistan.

Shah also spoke to the CISF chief to review the security posture at sensitive civilian infrastructures such as airports and metro networks. The CISF has reportedly enhanced surveillance and deployed additional quick response teams across high-footfall zones.