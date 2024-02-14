Rajya Sabha Polls 2024: BJP nominates Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena fields Milind Deora from Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Wednesday nominated Milind Deora as their candidate for Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra. The BJP fielded Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the party from Congress. The BJP also nominated Dr Ajeet Gopchade for Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

Deora quit Congress and termed it as a "conclusion of a significant chapter" in his political journey. He was reportedly unhappy over the seat-sharing discussion between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Elections for as many as 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states will be held on February 27 and the last date for filing nomination papers is February 15.

Ashok Chavan, who has also served as the chief minister, said he was glad to know that his name had been announced as the Rajya Sabha candidate for BJP in Maharashtra. "I thank PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders. I feel that the opportunity they have given me shows the faith BJP has in me.," he said.

Ashok Chavan resigned from the grand old party on Monday and joined the BJP a day later. Chavan's exit from Congress came days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.