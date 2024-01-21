Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony: From Delhi to Maharashtra, what's open & what's closed

The Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. Several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have declared public holiday and ordered private and government schools to shut down or close for half day.

Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will remain shut till 2:30 pm. AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals have decided to remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. Critical and emergency services, however, will be functional.

The decision to declare a public holiday or half-day on January 22 has been made to allow people to participate in the festivities amid the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

A detail on which states have ordered what for the day

Assam

Assam has announced a half-holiday for all government offices and educational institutions until 2:30 pm on January 22. "On the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha, all State Government offices and educational institutions across the State of Assam will remain closed till 2:30PM on 22nd January, 2024,” a CMO post on X said.

Chhattisgarh

All state government and private schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh will remain shut on January 22. “There will be a holiday in all government and non-government schools and colleges of Chhattisgarh on 22 January, the day of the consecration of Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said in a social media post on X.

Delhi

Delhi government has announced half-day work for government offices on January 22.

Haryana

Haryana Government has announced a half-day leave (till 2.30 pm) on Monday for all the employees of all the departments, boards, corporations, schools, colleges, universities and other establishments of the state.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government schools meanwhile will observe a holiday on January 22. “On the occasion of Lord Shri Ramlala Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya, the state government has declared holiday on 22 January 2024 in all the schools of the state,” a social media post of the school education department said.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on January 22 on account of the Ram Temple inauguration at Ayodhya. The University of Mumbai has therefore postponed the winter 2023 exams and the Institute of Open and Distance Learning and Thane sub-centre exams set to be held on January 22. The revised dates will be announced later.

Odisha

The Odisha government establishments have been ordered to remain closed for half day till 2:30 pm on Monday.



Rajasthan

The schools and colleges in Rajasthan will be closed till 2:30 pm on January 22.

Tripura

Tripura government has also declared a half holiday on January 22 on the occasion of Ram Lalla’s pran pratistha.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government, aided and private schools and colleges will also observe a holiday on January 22.